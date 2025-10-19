p0740

R

Roont

Member
Oct 19, 2025
3
1
13
NJ
#1
TL;DR Looking for a way to confirm for sure it's transmission itself or maybe actual torque converter?

At about highway speeds, OD light flashes, P0740 comes up. The new solenoid pack did fix the reverse to drive harsh shift and the first gear harsh shift. Now I am just left with this code and light.

Things tried:
fluid and filter change
solenoid pack - 2 different brands
valve body

2005 automatic 4.6 coupe 116k miles
 

