Drivetrain AOD cable adjustment?

Hey everyone!

So I'll be replacing my stock AOD tv cable because the accelerator ped is stiff. I've narrowed it down to the cable.

I found a "good" used one supposedly. My 1990 Ford shop manual shows two ways of adjusting it. Most say you have to do the pressure test. Be here Ford states two options.

From what I gathered, if during moderate acceleration the transmission shifts into 4th or overdrive at around 40 mph, then it's setup pretty good.

Anyone else do it this way?

Thanks again!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240210_005005685.jpg
    IMG_20240210_005005685.jpg
    563.7 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_20240210_005018104.jpg
    IMG_20240210_005018104.jpg
    462.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20240210_005043035.jpg
    IMG_20240210_005043035.jpg
    460.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20240210_005107397.jpg
    IMG_20240210_005107397.jpg
    499.3 KB · Views: 1

