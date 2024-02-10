91GTstroked
Jun 14, 2007
Hey everyone!
So I'll be replacing my stock AOD tv cable because the accelerator ped is stiff. I've narrowed it down to the cable.
I found a "good" used one supposedly. My 1990 Ford shop manual shows two ways of adjusting it. Most say you have to do the pressure test. Be here Ford states two options.
From what I gathered, if during moderate acceleration the transmission shifts into 4th or overdrive at around 40 mph, then it's setup pretty good.
Anyone else do it this way?
Thanks again!
