AOD Shifter adjustment

I'm helping a friend tune his MSPNP2 that has a 91 with a 351W and an AOD. After driving it up and down my street I noticed a couple of things:



1. The shifter physically goes down to 1 but counting the clicks the transmission is actually in D.

2. When coming to a stop it feel like the converter is stating locked or that the transmission is not shifting out of 3rd or 4th. The engine bogs down badly, same feeling if stopping a manual without pushing in the clutch. Once stopped it releases and engine comes back to normal.

3. If driving with the selector in OD, most of the times the engine free revs and does not catch a gear unless it's revved high or I come to a stop. It does not do this if the selector is in D.

4. When going wide open throttle the acceleration is really slow, like slower than a stock 5.0 slow. Car had 4.10 gears. AFR is around 12.5:1 and timing is around 30. I know more timing can be put in it, but it should not be this slow.

5. When flooring it from a dead stop the car feels like it's taking off in second gear, not first.



I did some searching and it could be that the transmission might se somewhat "in between" gears with the shifter not being adjusted correctly and I'm afraid that if I keep driving it the transmission will burn up. The transmission is freshly rebuilt and it has a small 2400-2600 stall.



Through my searching I found different conflicting way that the shifter is to be adjusted. I believe my friend has the correct 5.0 shifter, below are the positions:



P

R

N

OD

D

1



What is the correct process to adjust it?