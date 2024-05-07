Electrical Assistance needed wiring 93 fox body

Hello everyone,
I recently bought a 93 foxbody convertible. My goal is to restore as much of it as possible to factory. I am waiting on parts so I decided to start looking through the wiring under the dash.
Currently everything as far as lights works but I have no wiper motor connections, no horn( I think they eliminated it when the previous owner installed an aftermarket steering wheel.
I’m looking for some advice on what these wires could be and what the red wire could be that they hooked into the connector. I would like to in the future replace the dash harness, but I have other projects on it that take precedence.
Also there is a KARR system installed. I found the box under the steering wheel. Any advice on removing it. Do’s and dont’s maybe?
Thanks in advance! IMG_0563.jpeg
 

