Progress Thread 93 LX father son project

Oct 25, 2025
I made a post in the welcome wagon about this but I'm going to start a progress thread here to keep all of the updates in one place.

Long story short when I was 21 I bought a 93 2.3 LX car and a 91 5.0 LX car, the 91 car was super rotted so my dad and I started a 5.0 swap, in the process of that my dad got sick with cancer and passed away. I let the car sit untouched for around 12 years and decided this year was the year I finish it. Ive been making some progress on it but I have some questions surrounding routing the vacuum lines and a few electrical connectors on the car I cant find mates for and some ground wire locations I need to install I used to be in some forums several years ago and decided this would be a good place to find some help and document the process going forward.

A little background on the car, its a 93 LX with a 91 5.0/AOD drivetrain. I swapped the engine, engine harness, dash, dash harness and ECU from the 91 car into this one. The engine was rebuilt by my dad and I. The rear end has been over hauled and swapped to 3.73 gears. Its been 5 lug converted and disc brake swapped on the rear as well, the engine bay was smoothed and under the hood, door jambs, hatch jambs and engine bay were painted forest green metallic and that's about where I stopped on it 12 years ago.

It has a long way to go still but the last few months I assembled the interior, put the fenders, doors and front bumper on and I've been sorting the engine harness wiring out and collecting and installing missing pieces like the PCV valve, new radiator and hoses, new water pump, new LMR headlight harness, wiring in a fuel pump relay since I didnt get the one from the donor car small things like that.

That's the background on the car, my current goal is to get the car running and move onto the next thing and just take it a step at a time. I attached pictures of what it looked like when I started working on it again and where it is now. I'm planning to document the journey here if for nothing else some entertainment and memories haha
 

  • PlusOne
2000xp8 is correct. You'll need the wiring and vacuum diagrams for each year car. Now, the EVTM's are great but there's nothing better than the factory Ford wiring diagrams. They're large and foldout. These are what the factory Ford techs used in dealerships back in the day. You can physically trace every circuit to every connector and actuator in your car with these diagrams. They also include all the vacuum diagrams. I've bought one for every project I've ever done (and I've done a few). These are invaluable!

1991 Ford Mustang factory wiring diagram

1993 Ford Mustang factory wiring diagram
 
AeroCoupe said:
They are pinned differently. Good thread on this here:

J

Thread '4 cyl. to v8 swap what wiring'

on a 4 cyl to v8 swap,fuel injected,do i just swap the engine harnesses and computer or does all wiring have to be changed?need help and advice
Click to expand...
I knew about the fuel pump relay, I wired in a fuel pump relay in the hatch to correct that issue
I bought the LMR headlight harness and stator plug to wire in the 2g alternator so I have that figured out but I'm unsure about pin locations on the body harness
I know theirs two circle 8 pin connectors behind the driver strut tower by the brake booster a grey one and a black one, they plug into each other but I'll have to look at the pin locations and see what's different between them, if I have to move some pins around thats not a huge deal.
The dash is out of the 91 5.0 car too so I'm not sure how much of the body harness of the 93 4 cylinder car comes through the firewall on the left side.
 
I am actually a ford tech and have access to the digital versions of the EVTMs but they only go back to 92, I started with ford in 2011 so my experience with early 90s cars and EVTMs is, limited at best haha
I think I mainly have it sorted out now and I have pretty much everything connected like it needs to be, since I swapped the dash harness in along with the engine and harness most things seem to be lining up, I need to check pinouts to make sure everything lines up but it looks like it does so far.
 
