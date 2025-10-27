I made a post in the welcome wagon about this but I'm going to start a progress thread here to keep all of the updates in one place.



Long story short when I was 21 I bought a 93 2.3 LX car and a 91 5.0 LX car, the 91 car was super rotted so my dad and I started a 5.0 swap, in the process of that my dad got sick with cancer and passed away. I let the car sit untouched for around 12 years and decided this year was the year I finish it. Ive been making some progress on it but I have some questions surrounding routing the vacuum lines and a few electrical connectors on the car I cant find mates for and some ground wire locations I need to install I used to be in some forums several years ago and decided this would be a good place to find some help and document the process going forward.



A little background on the car, its a 93 LX with a 91 5.0/AOD drivetrain. I swapped the engine, engine harness, dash, dash harness and ECU from the 91 car into this one. The engine was rebuilt by my dad and I. The rear end has been over hauled and swapped to 3.73 gears. Its been 5 lug converted and disc brake swapped on the rear as well, the engine bay was smoothed and under the hood, door jambs, hatch jambs and engine bay were painted forest green metallic and that's about where I stopped on it 12 years ago.



It has a long way to go still but the last few months I assembled the interior, put the fenders, doors and front bumper on and I've been sorting the engine harness wiring out and collecting and installing missing pieces like the PCV valve, new radiator and hoses, new water pump, new LMR headlight harness, wiring in a fuel pump relay since I didnt get the one from the donor car small things like that.



That's the background on the car, my current goal is to get the car running and move onto the next thing and just take it a step at a time. I attached pictures of what it looked like when I started working on it again and where it is now. I'm planning to document the journey here if for nothing else some entertainment and memories haha