Back in a New Edge.

I’ve had a thing for 99-04 cars ever since (regretfully) selling my 2003 GT. Always said I would get back into one of the price is right.Well, neighbor had once sitting in his driveway for 9 months. Finally I asked him about it. Was a family members who passed away and was looking to just get rid of it.Long story short, $1k later and it’s in my driveway.2000 GT premium vert. 68k miles. Runs and drives but has a few issues I can sort through:-AC clutch failing and rattling hard-brakes spongy (prob need to be bled)- mystery current draw drains battery fast.- needs tires. Front drivers is bald on outside while others are ok. Might need to check for play on that tie rod.Other than that, needs a good buff and interior cleaning. It’s sat for 9 months and is dirty. Seats are ripped and a few misc weatherstrip broken. All minor stuff.Anyway, here’s the car