Back in a New Edge.

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
I’ve had a thing for 99-04 cars ever since (regretfully) selling my 2003 GT. Always said I would get back into one of the price is right.

Well, neighbor had once sitting in his driveway for 9 months. Finally I asked him about it. Was a family members who passed away and was looking to just get rid of it.

Long story short, $1k later and it’s in my driveway.

2000 GT premium vert. 68k miles. Runs and drives but has a few issues I can sort through:

-AC clutch failing and rattling hard
-brakes spongy (prob need to be bled)
- mystery current draw drains battery fast.
- needs tires. Front drivers is bald on outside while others are ok. Might need to check for play on that tie rod.


Other than that, needs a good buff and interior cleaning. It’s sat for 9 months and is dirty. Seats are ripped and a few misc weatherstrip broken. All minor stuff.

Anyway, here’s the car

5D6EA2FE-FE3E-4FA7-A9FD-B1D3227BC01D.jpeg
147FE450-0BCD-4ECF-8B2E-5C94BBC51998.jpeg
78A1AF13-D3D4-42F4-94B8-82DF7A1FF84F.jpeg
90A6F5EF-8E8F-431C-B819-4E286A853D51.jpeg
4D578D43-105B-4C44-9669-B09CDF97E674.jpeg
A157D946-5991-4E21-8A3D-DC5EF835FF2E.jpeg
270223CB-9146-40E9-9016-FAE3601A191A.jpeg
 

I do have some parts kicking around. Sat on them anticipating one day getting a 99-04 car.

I think I’m gonna stick my 03/04 Bullitt wheels on the car. I do have 98 cobra wheels and my polished 01 cobra wheels but I like bullitts on these cars a lot.

D778A518-4951-496B-AE14-4F758FD49B57.jpeg




Also have a mach 1 chin spoiler, and a set of 03-04 mach 1 springs. I also have a set of cobra brakes front and rear. Just need rotors.
 
Love those Bullitt wheels!!
 
