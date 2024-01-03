Hello everyone,So a couple weeks ago I replaced the old tired T5 in my 89 GT for a new Z spec and while doing that I changed the engine mounts and obviously put a brand new transmission mount on as well. I replaced the transmission for reasons unrelated to the shaking so I won’t go into that.I thought the mounts would help with the shaking since the old engine mounts were either original or very old as they were completely delaminated from the metal and one was even missing a nut that secured the metal to the block of rubber. I replaced them with the vert style mounts. The trans mount is rubber not poly or any harder material.I’ve been having the shaking issue for a while and I had a new ford performance 50oz balancer put on a couple of years ago since my bottom end is bone stock and when I rebuilt the top end and put a cam in I verified that the balancer hadn’t slipped by checking where the pointer was with #1 cylinder at TDC.The car has a TFS 1 cam in it and I know some shake is to be expected but with the TFS 1 cam being as mild as it is I don’t think it should be shaking nearly as bad as it is. I have the idle set at 950 with a QH. The car idles pretty good aside from wanting to shake my teeth out. Also worth noting that the shaking was there and pretty much just as bad before the heads/cam/intakeWhen driving the car is pretty smooth and no driveline shakes at least from the trans and back.Here are two videos I took a little bit earlier. The car is up to temp and had been driven for a little bit before handIn the second video, the shaking becomes very apparent towards the end of the video. I honestly am running out of ideas at this point. Is it possible that the balancer slipped already and is causing it to vibrate? I was thinking it could be my flywheel but when taking off there’s absolutely no chatter or vibration. The shaking happens whether the clutch is pushed in or not.The car passes the cylinder balance test although I’m not sure how accurate it is since I’m only running the passenger side O2 sensor due to running a wideband for the quarterhorse tuning.Let me know what you all think and let me know if there’s anything I should check or try before throwing the parts cannon at it.