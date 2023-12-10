Harmonic balancer wobble.

9

95 mustang gt 302

New Member
Sep 11, 2023
2
0
1
Florida
#1
I have a 95 mustang gt. I will try to attach video of balancer wobble. It's lil more obvious by eye.

I think I should definitely change it.

Car sat for years before I bought it

Tires were dry rotted, belt was too. I'm sure harmonic balancer rubber has dried up as well.

Some vibration can be felt in car, but not terrible.

Should I just get Doorman replacement or something better?

Also in video you can see a lot of oil sweating, not dripping or anything.

I think it's the gasket. Front main seal looks good so why would rear seal go out?

Has 132k but odometer isn't working.
Thanks.




View: https://youtube.com/shorts/lTnT1Sr9_Qc?si=xDERY39qq85sE8bz
 

