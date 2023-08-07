Ball and Socket header hardware?

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,509
1,977
143
Florida
Whats everyone using for their nuts, bolts, washers on their ball and socket header hardware?
The studs that came with my FRPP headers ( used ) had a locking collared nut, with a large, 1" OD washer on it? The washer looked " add on" by the previous owner...
Wonder if just a good collared nut thats serrated would be enough???
Whats everyone using here??
 

