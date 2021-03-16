Mustang5L5
As requested from my progress thread. Here's the hardware I used for my Cobra intake install.
I must make note here however that this is for a Cobra intake WITH a 3/8" intake manifold spacer. If you do not have a spacer, or have a thicker spacer, you will need to adjust accordingly. This is also stainless steel
I ordered the hardware from McMaster-Carr https://www.mcmaster.com/
Center Studs - P/N 92997A356 x 2
Outer Studs- P/N 92997A353 x 2
Short 12-point bolts - P/N 96242A641 x 2 (These are ARP stainless bolts)
12-point nuts - P/N 90997A800 x 4 (These are ARP nuts)
SS Washers - P/N 91877A131 1 pack of 25 (optional)
Here are your studs and nuts. For my setup, I trimmed 1/2" off the studs on the long threaded side. Was easy to do. Run a nut up the stud, clamp in vice, and use a hack saw to trim the 1/2" off. Use a file to clean up, and then run the nut down to clean up the threads.
And here it is installed
If you wanted consistency, you can swap the two small bolts out for studs. I'd get two more nuts and a 2" to 2 1/4” long stud (P/N 92997A335 )
Edit: 2” stud would work without a spacer. With a 3/8” spacer it’s a tad short. It works, but 2 1/4” would be better.
Last edited: