That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
As requested from my progress thread. Here's the hardware I used for my Cobra intake install.

I must make note here however that this is for a Cobra intake WITH a 3/8" intake manifold spacer. If you do not have a spacer, or have a thicker spacer, you will need to adjust accordingly. This is also stainless steel

I ordered the hardware from McMaster-Carr https://www.mcmaster.com/

Center Studs - P/N 92997A356 x 2
Outer Studs- P/N 92997A353 x 2
Short 12-point bolts - P/N 96242A641 x 2 (These are ARP stainless bolts)
12-point nuts - P/N 90997A800 x 4 (These are ARP nuts)
SS Washers - P/N 91877A131 1 pack of 25 (optional)

Here are your studs and nuts. For my setup, I trimmed 1/2" off the studs on the long threaded side. Was easy to do. Run a nut up the stud, clamp in vice, and use a hack saw to trim the 1/2" off. Use a file to clean up, and then run the nut down to clean up the threads.

1615918558269.png


And here it is installed

1615918619278.png


If you wanted consistency, you can swap the two small bolts out for studs. I'd get two more nuts and a 2" to 2 1/4” long stud (P/N 92997A335 )

Edit: 2” stud would work without a spacer. With a 3/8” spacer it’s a tad short. It works, but 2 1/4” would be better.
 
If you didn't want Stainless steel, you could go with black-oxide steel. here are your part numbers. Disclaimer...I haven't personally tried this setup.

Again, Cobra intake with a 3/8" spacer. You'll need to adjust based on your needs. You also may need to trim the studs slightly.

Center Studs - P/N 90281A107 x 2
Outer Studs- P/N 90281A120 x 2
Short 12-point bolts - P/N 91271A589 pack of 25 (these are NOT ARP)
12-point nuts - P/N 90759A200 x 4 (or 6) (These are ARP nuts)


And if you choose to use all studs instead of bolts, use P/N 91025A591 and grab 2 more nuts.
 
I think the 4 studs are the same on the explorer. I have an upper next to me actually, and it looks like without a spacer, that 4 of the 7" studs would do it. Might need to trim off maybe 1/4" or so. Short ones look to be the same


EDIT: Of course, the two under the cover won't be seen, so i think you have to use regular bolts here to stay low-profile.
 
I have a Cobra intake with a 1/2" spacer. I ordered the hardware above and chose to do studs on the short locations. A 2" stud is too short to be used with a 1/2 spacer:

20210319_182741.jpg


The other two are too long, but that can easily be fixed. The short studs are 7/32" too short, so a 2 1/4" or 2 1/2" stud would work fine.
 
That’s a bummer. I did end up buying the 2” stud for the short ends as well so everything matches. I bet they will be too short with a 3/8” spacer but I’ll test fit tomorrow.

trimming the long studs is pretty easy to do.
 
Just did this on my Cobra intake mani with 1/2” spacer. Capt Ron had just reused the original hardware without taking into account the spacer. The very back long bolt had actually stripped out the threads on the lower. I really lucked out there was still a ton of threads below the stripped section. Studs saved the day! Also, I ordered them Tuesday morning from McMaster-Carr and they were here the next day!
 
2” studs on the front were a tad short with 3/8” spacer. 2 1/4” would be better

I love wrinkle paint. I've used the VHT version on several projects. I like how it applies, how it dries and cures, and how tough the finish is afterward. I became accustomed to applying in full sun or under a hot halogen lamp. Good stuff.
 
