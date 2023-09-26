My Stupid Rearview Mirror (with solution)

So a moment of backstory here before I tell of my momentary glimpse of genius... when I bought my '89 vert, the mirror had fallen off at some point for the previous owner and as is the habit of some owners in these pony cars, Firebird and Camaro owners being no exception, when that thing falls of, often they just shrug and move on because their inspection guy doesn't give a flip about it. But as you also may know, for the vert guys, that's our dome light also! And yeah I do like to see what's going on right behind me (don't like pretending I drive a box van with no rear windows). Anywho I tried to glue that thing on three times and I thought the last time had done the trick, but alas it suffered too many bumps from dropping it off the jack or one too many hard convertible top closings and it fell off again after a year, one month before I need to get it inspected.Now, I'm pretty sure that my inspection guy actually doesn't care but again it is useful and I don't like putting him in the position that I just expect a pass. AND I upgraded the stupid thing to LED's and it's pretty dang awesome at night getting into the car so I wasn't about to give up. So I looked at the thing and I wondered if there was some sort of solution online... a suction cup solution. While browsing Amazon I came across these generic Chinese mounts (multiple different brands) for specific dash cam mounts with a "0.63" ball joint socket and I thought... 5/8"? Kinda looks like the size of the ball joint on the mirror. So it was a piddling amount of money to try and I thought, heck there might be a way to retrofit it if it was wrong size anyway.Well it didn't need a retrofit... just a little muscle to pull the ball joint apart and...It's been hanging there 5 hours now, and it's really on there, I have yanked it pretty good... so I've at the very least invented a temporary rearview mirror, long enough to get through inspection... maybe it will stay there for years, but I got a two pack of these things so I've already got a spare in inventory. lol