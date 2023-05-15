The round end pushrods are supposed to be better from a performance standpoint over the welded ball end..080 wall thickness is thicker than the stock 060, which is good too.....I am using the round end in my build with P heads.... The 6.250 worked for my preload...Should work fine in your build, based on my research.. There are shims to adjust preload if you get your pushrods a bit too long.....