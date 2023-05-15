sav22rem22
So I just measured for pushrod length on my newly installed gt40p and 1.6 rr combo. I ended up measuring for pushrod length because I couldn’t even get some of the rr to hit zero lash. 6.300 seems to be perfect but I can’t find any ball end 5/16 pushrods in stock anywhere but I did find some 5/16 round end 6.300 pushrods on Amazon. Are we able to use round end push rods in our cars? It might sound like a stupid question but I’m brand new to all of this and just want to get some clarity on it.
COMP Cams 7622-16 Magnum 6.300" Long.080" Wall, 5/16" Diameter Pushrod Set https://a.co/d/1sN0tfr
Here are the pushrods. Any help is greatly appreciated
