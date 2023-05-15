Engine Ball end vs round end pushrods

So I just measured for pushrod length on my newly installed gt40p and 1.6 rr combo. I ended up measuring for pushrod length because I couldn’t even get some of the rr to hit zero lash. 6.300 seems to be perfect but I can’t find any ball end 5/16 pushrods in stock anywhere but I did find some 5/16 round end 6.300 pushrods on Amazon. Are we able to use round end push rods in our cars? It might sound like a stupid question but I’m brand new to all of this and just want to get some clarity on it.

COMP Cams 7622-16 Magnum 6.300" Long.080" Wall, 5/16" Diameter Pushrod Set https://a.co/d/1sN0tfr

Here are the pushrods. Any help is greatly appreciated
 

The round end pushrods are supposed to be better from a performance standpoint over the welded ball end..
080 wall thickness is thicker than the stock 060, which is good too.....
I am using the round end in my build with P heads.... The 6.250 worked for my preload...
Should work fine in your build, based on my research.. There are shims to adjust preload if you get your pushrods a bit too long.....
DSCF1330.JPG

DSCF1327.JPG
 
Here is a pic of what the shims look like..... Different sizes come in a pack... The markie is what I got when I micd em.....
DSCF1331.JPG
Thanks for the info. I actually bought those shims thankfully already. After doing a re measure of my loosest rocker it seems I’ll actually need 6.350 and a guy local to me has a set in round end so I’ll be picking those up. Thanks for the confirmation that they’ll work that’s a huge relief.
 
