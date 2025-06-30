89notchDude
Apr 11, 2022
- 77
- 36
- 28
I've been having a surging issue lately causing rpms to drop enough to stall at a light or when i pull into my driveway. Setup is stock 302, gt40 upper lower/Accufab 75 TB with 70 pro-m MAF calibrated for 19lb inj (explorer type). I would like to do a base idle reset but Accufab is adamant about NOT adjusting the idle set screw since it has been calibrated at the factory. Is it advisable to just send it and adjust it or should I leave it alone? TIA