Battery Drain 1999 gt convertible

Jul 22, 2023
I have a 99 gt convertible that keeps dying every night. Drain is 0.17A which doesn't seem like a lot but keeps killing the car. Battery is from September 2022 and I tested it and is good. Fuse 6 under the hood for I/P fuse panel, Instrument cluster, Powertrain control module(PCM) seems to be causing a drain. However, fuse 39 under the dash also seems to be causing the same drain. Does anyone know how to fix this drain. It's driving me crazy I don't know what to do.
 

