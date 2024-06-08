dqureshi06
So I pretty much need a new exhaust system on my mustang. I am considering getting bbk shorty headers, bbk catted h pipe, and flowmaster a/t catback for my car. Now there's a disclaimer on the site for bbk midpipe fitment issues with flowmaster. I wanted to know if anyone has done their own exhaust with this setup (at least same midpipe and catback) and had or didn't have fitment issues. I have no problem taking the car to a professional shop for installation but my father is telling me he can do the entire install if it's bolt on.