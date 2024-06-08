Exhaust Bbk mid pipe and flowmaster catback fitment issues?

D

dqureshi06

New Member
Mar 25, 2024
15
0
1
Virginia
#1
So I pretty much need a new exhaust system on my mustang. I am considering getting bbk shorty headers, bbk catted h pipe, and flowmaster a/t catback for my car. Now there's a disclaimer on the site for bbk midpipe fitment issues with flowmaster. I wanted to know if anyone has done their own exhaust with this setup (at least same midpipe and catback) and had or didn't have fitment issues. I have no problem taking the car to a professional shop for installation but my father is telling me he can do the entire install if it's bolt on.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
Exhaust Flowmaster catback exhaust install kicking my butt....
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
R
Exhaust bbk offroad x pipe install
Replies
2
Views
464
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
ruggles
R
BotchedNotch
Fuel AFR is driving me nuts
Replies
4
Views
533
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
A
New car. Different issues.
Replies
45
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a1machinista1
A
gearhead77
Fox Exhaust EGR Tube placement?
Replies
5
Views
829
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
gearhead77
gearhead77
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu