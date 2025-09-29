bbk shorty header to mid pipe gasket

Sep 29, 2025
i have a 03 gt that i installed bbk shorty headers to my bassani off road x pipe. i’ve had an exhaust leak sense installation so i redid the job and tightened the studs to the headers but it seems to be leaking from header to mid pipe. We have tired to install pipe to pipe without the oem gasket because it seems to fit better and there is a massive leak. when we install the oem gasket because of the way the driver side header is coned out it crushes the gasket and causes an exhaust leak. would anyone recommend any other after market gasket or different sized gasket other than the oem that might work better?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0726.webp
    IMG_0726.webp
    108.7 KB · Views: 1

