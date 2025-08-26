I have an older one piece BBK x-pipe with Cats on it. I used to be on my Saleen but about 5 years ago, a tire shop high centered my car on their lift and ended up smashing one of them so now it rattles. They paid me to get a new one and the labor so that was good, Now I want to put that x-pipe on my 89 GT but I need to replace that damaged cat. I have contacted BBK and they do not sell them separate. The last guy I talked to there said he would email me the info for their supplier. I never received it and I have asked multiple times Has anyone been successful in finding a replacement? A normal generic one will not work as these have the cross over pipe for the air pump. Where I live I need to pass smog every two years so I need the cats installed. Any help would be appreciated. THanks