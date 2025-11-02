Fox Three way cat converters..?

PonyGTrider

5 Year Member
Feb 27, 2019
Mexico
Hi all,
Out of curiosity have any of you used universal three way cat converters?

My ride has no anti-smog system anymore. I removed the lower cat converters and later on I got rid of the upper ones but the exhaust fumes were extremely obnoxious so I put the uppers back in there.
I’ve read that you don’t supposed to run the lowers without fresh air from the air pump.
What I’m trying to get is a less stinky exhaust so the questions I have are, will those universal three way cat converters work fine without any air injected in them???? Will they last???? Will those cats reduce or eliminate most of the bad fumes coming out of the tail pipes???
Has anyone tried them or currently have them installed with good results?

Thank you much
 

