Best heads for my build?

Nov 13, 2023
I have a 66 289, I tore it down and all was great. It had the 260 improved heads (c4oe) with cc in the 50's . I got some c8oe heads for nothing which are 63cc so I put in flat tops with eye reliefs (-8cc), with a .030 head gasket the summit compression calculator says 10.1 with a .016 deck height.
; should I use the smaller combustion chamber 260 heads with smaller ports and valves or just use the c8oe heads with my new flat tops?
 

