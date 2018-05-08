Best suspension setup for a street fox?

Have a few questions on whats the better setup for a street only fox? 500rwhp currently. Want to run tails and a 10-10.5" rear wheel with 295-315s. Not sure what will or wont work with tails and wheels/tires and whats the best setup.
I have coilovers in the front but i see some people go rear coilovers and some stay with the traditional setup. Some love the PH and torque arm while others a PH and new uppers. Stock rear sway bar or upgraded etc...
I plan to run the car lowered...about 2.5-3" below stock...What would be the best overall setup front to back? I.e. k member, tubular control arms, coilovers etc.
Thanks
