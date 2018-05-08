Best suspension setup for a street fox?

Have a few questions on whats the better setup for a street only fox? 500rwhp currently. Want to run tails and a 10-10.5" rear wheel with 295-315s. Not sure what will or wont work with tails and wheels/tires and whats the best setup.

I have coilovers in the front but i see some people go rear coilovers and some stay with the traditional setup. Some love the PH and torque arm while others a PH and new uppers. Stock rear sway bar or upgraded etc...

I plan to run the car lowered...about 2.5-3" below stock...What would be the best overall setup front to back? I.e. k member, tubular control arms, coilovers etc.

Thanks
 

to do a 3" drop your suspension geometery is going to get screwy in the rear and your going to need to look into a mini tub at that point also
 
Im interested in info like is the torque arm worth it on a street only car with higher HP? Are rear coilovers the way to go and if so do they cause clearance issue etc? Looking for an excellent handling street car that will also allow me to run what i want. I dont understand why you cant lower the car 2.5-3" and still have it handle great if properly setup?
 
no reason you cant make it that low and make it handle great... its just what its going to take to make it work right. most of these off the shelf set ups arent meant to go that low.

like a stock suspension fox body... you get too low and you need to start dropping the lower control arm or the IC and AS is going to get goofy
 
I think i'm going to revamp my suspension and go with coilovers personally. I've heard great things on how the ride quality is still excellent while improving handling as well.

Leaning towards the MM kit. 175# rear spring, #300# front springs. I just haven't decided what shocks. Add in some C/C plates and MM full length SFC's and I think that should be an excellent street setup.
 
I currently have MM front coilovers and CC plates....ph bar...adjustable xd rlcas, stifflers sfc, fit, spyder brace. Ive had the HD torque arm sitting on the shelf for 3yrs just not sure if thats the way to go for what i want.

I have a MM k member and control arms awaiting install...didnt have time this winter so that will be on hold until next winter when i redo my suspension to get the stance i want.

Plan to swap my coilovers for ridetechs if/when i go with rear coilovers.
 
3 inch drop is pretty much ridiculous.
I can't even see the car being drivable or alignable.
The exhaust will most certainly drag on pretty much anything, you may even be getting close to being high centered on the subframe connectors on a speed bump.
You will probably have to use a ride tech air bag system.

I'd suggest more like 1.5 to 2 if you are actually going to drive the car.

Mini tubs and and huge tires open up an entirely new set of obstacles.

Me personally, you already have a lot of MM parts, stick with them and compile and entire setup so it can all work together the way it was designed to.
 
I say 2.5-3" but then when i read stock fender heights peoples replies are all over so it may be less. When i bought the car it had lowering springs on it so i have no basis for stock height other than online measurements. I see alot of people running lower than i currently am. Im at 26 ground to rear fender lip and 25 1/4 to the front. I want to be around 24-24 1/4 front and 25 rear.
For my setup is the torque arm the best route for street only or just my PH bar and a good set of uppers? And will rear coilovers cause clearance issues with my tires?
 
YOU ARE TALKING AS LOW AS THE x275 CAR I WORK ON AT THAT POINT... YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE SOME SCREWED UP SUSPENSION GEOMETRY TO GET THAT LOW
 
So there is no way to run a car that low? I have seen quite a few people with the tires slightly tucked and they drive really nice foxes. What is it that will get messed up?
 
12357496_937274499686993_2025041484_n.jpg
 
Both really nice cars.
But I can't see how the black car could turn the front wheels.

Let's just say you could get the car that low.
Why would you want to?
No point in asking if you should use a torque arm or what will perform better.
Ride quality is sure to be in the gutterl, that's pretty much zero travel.
Without a doubt traction suffers and there is such a thing as too low for proper handling.

My guess would be both those cars have air ride and can be raised.
If they don't, i'd guess both are capable of knocking fillings out unsuspecting passengers.
 
The main reason for lowering is because it looks 10x better than one that has a wheel gap. I show my car as well and have a certain look im trying to obtain. I know for a fact the white coupe is on coilovers. Not every fox is a dedicated drag or autox car and mine is my weekend cruiser/show car. I want it to look like i want but not handle like a rock.
 
