SN95 Sway Bar Endlink Issues!

Apr 28, 2024
Hey guys,

Installed coilovers, sway bar, and tubular lower control arms on my 1995 gt. Lowered the car a little bit (~2"-2.5") Now I am having issues with my sway bar end links. The poly bushings are splitting and literally falling off the car. Has happened twice now.

I know you are supposed to get shorter end links to account for the drop but mine are just not lining up. I am still trying to use the longer endlinks because there is no way the shorter ones will reach. The endlinks cannot sit anywhere close to vertical with how the sway bar lines up with the lower control arm. I will try to post some pictures this weekend.

Anyone else had difficulties with this after lowering their ride? What length end links should I be using to correct the bumpsteer? Can someone post pictures of a similar suspension setup on an sn95?

Thanks as always.
 

