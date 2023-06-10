FastDriver
My dad had a bra
Sep 5, 2001
4,929
1,608
214
No idea where to list them at so I'll start this thread here until I get an idea of a good asking price. So, what are these worth?
I'm in vicinity of Fort Bragg/Liberty, NC.
Driver's Seat:
Passenger Seat:
Note - I have rewelded and painted where one side of one of the brackets cracked... It did not split all the way through the metal before I had it rewelded. See last pic for more detail.
