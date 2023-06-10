What's it Worth? Black OEM Tweed Seats in good condition from '91 fox

My dad had a bra
Sep 5, 2001
4,929
1,608
214
Fort Knox, KY
No idea where to list them at so I'll start this thread here until I get an idea of a good asking price. So, what are these worth?

I'm in vicinity of Fort Bragg/Liberty, NC.

Driver's Seat:
OemDriver1.jpg

OemDriver2.jpg

OemDriver3.jpg

OemDriver4.jpg

OemDriver5.jpg


Passenger Seat:
Note - I have rewelded and painted where one side of one of the brackets cracked... It did not split all the way through the metal before I had it rewelded. See last pic for more detail.
OemPassenger1.jpg

OemPassenger2.jpg

OemPassenger3.jpg

OemPassenger4.jpg

OemPassenger5.jpg

OemPassenger6.jpg
 

Black?

If they're really not worth significantly more than that, I'd throw them in storage under the house and swap them back in the car when I sell it so that I can keep the Corbeaus for something in the future.
 
Last edited:
