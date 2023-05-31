Black /orange wire

I have another issue different car, it’s a 89 coupe 5.0 and I have a wire that’s comming from the firewall drivers side . It’s a black/orange stripe and it’s a thin one. I know it’s a ground cuz it light up with test light. I just need to know which way to look. Was it cut from inside and pulled thro the firewall and left or did they cut it and the other half in engine bay. I looked wires towards fuse links/solonid & don’t see that color wire. It’s close to a blue fuse link but it looks like it has both side but it does look funny. Does that blue fuse link connect a 3 way type way? The car runs a bit lean 16 on afr. O codes are 29,31,67,95 &10 in the last pic I see something that has a hole it seems like that wire might’ve popped out from there it goes to the fuse link but I think both sides of fuse link are blue or one black side and the other blue but it has a spot that has a hole and don’t want to put it in there and something happens so I don’t think I have a blown fuse link but I think this wire goes to them . Any imput gentleman? I’d greatly appreciate it