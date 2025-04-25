Interior and Upholstery Blower motor reinstall

Jul 31, 2017
I made a bo bo and had to fix it. Tore some harness wires trying to force a sensor through the grommet for the new wideband. Had to take the blower motor out and co.puter to get enough slack to repair them due to where I broke them. Got it buttoned back up, (kinda, that gromet is jacked now but in place) but I cannot for the life of me get that blower motor to seat back in. Are there any tips and tricks to get it in the right spot. Seems so close but will just not close the last 2 inches or so to get the bolts in. I don't think my air outlet is lined up right or something. And also, my back hurts now.
 

