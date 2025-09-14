Hey All,

Mostly new to the Fox platform. I had a 78 Fairmont back in 91 for a winter beater, but that was a tool that only had to run. I just inherited my bro's 7Up and it has a few issues to sort so I can put the miles on it he wanted to.



Got plates on it a couple weeks ago, and the first 2 rides I smelled antifreeze. None dripping under the glovebox. Yesterday I drove over to his garage, got out and it was dribbling behind the right front wheel under the heater core hoses. Left a puddle the size of a frisbee. Drove home (6 miles) popped the hood, grabbed a light and see no leaks anywhere. Nothing on the ground either. In 50 yrs of wrenching I've never seen a coolant leak fix itself. I put it on the jacks this morning and heat cycled it twice. Not a drip. The only fixing I've done so far is change the temp sender as the gauge never moved and now works fine, and not leaking there. Looks like the heater core was changed in the past as it has worm clamps on the core tubes and the OE strap clamps on the engine tubes. Do these heater boxes have a drain to leak on the engine side of the firewall instead of all over the carpet like when my 65 Comet's heater core went? I didn't see any trails from the frost plugs. Any ideas?



The radio. The damn radio. Works fine on AM/FM, but the cassette is fubar on the left channel. Probably why I found a box in the garage labeled 90 Mustang radio. It has a combo radio/equalizer unit with the football shaped amp. Also had the U tools. I pushed those in the recommended 1" and the radio loosened up enough to wiggle, but no way wanted to do any sliding out. What is the trick to getting it out? Thanks for any help. Regards, Don