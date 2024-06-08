Blown fuses

Hello everyone . I’m new to the forum and relatively new to the fox body Mustang scene . I am having an issue . I was driving home the other night smelled electrical and next thing I know my dash lights went dim fuse blew under the dash , dome light quit working and now my taillights won’t cut on . I found the blown fuse installed a new fuse and cut the light on . Dome light would work radio came on but the taillights wouldn’t come on. Hit the brakes and the brake lights worked but they stayed on until the fuse blew . I then thought ok it’s a bad taillight switch down on the pedal changed it and still nothing . I’m at a loss . Any ideas guys ?
 

