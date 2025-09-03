Brakes Brake caliper ID help

I’ve just bought a 90 LX 5.0 for my son. It’s got a lot done to it from the last two owners. It’s got rear disk brakes supposedly from a thunderbird turbo coupe. A front caliper is sticking intermittently, I was going to put on spares for my 84, they do not fit. The caliper and rotors are bigger, one piston Ford calipers with slotted and drilled rotors. Called the seller and he thought they were stock on the front. Anybody able to cross this caliper number over?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1227.webp
    IMG_1227.webp
    682 KB · Views: 3

