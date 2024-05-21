Aluminum non-metric brake calipers for use on 11" granada rotors?

With all the information floating around out there, it's difficult to simply find a decent piston sized caliper that is very lightweight, to use with an 11" Granada rotor. Brackets would be nice too, but I can fabricate them if necessary. I spotted a 1986 LTD caliper online, it appeared aluminum, but of course, nowhere is it listed. I basically want the lightest components possible, so weight is crucial, especially unsprung weight. I'd also prefer to use the stock mustang II brake hose style, not metric conversion hose, or some other strange piece that is impossible to find in the event of a failure far from home. Thus, all the parts I want available at the local parts store. The caliper doesn't need to be a massive 4 piston piece, just at least as strong as the stock II caliper, as the increase in brake leverage with the larger 11" rotors will increase stopping power, regardless.



So, my list:

11" granada rotors

Lightweight aluminum single piston caliper, with fitting for use with sae hose

brackets would be nice, so I dont need to make them. Going out on a limb, lightweight aluminum brackets would be awesome, but steel would do. lol



Anyone have any further info that might help?