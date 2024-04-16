Cam Choice Time

Time to choose a cam for my project. This is a budget build car that will not be tracked or dyno'd. I'm not concerned with squeezing as much horsepower out of each and every component, just want to put together something that is a little more fun than stock. I have an old Edelbrock Performer manifold and Flo tek 185 heads. Not freshening the block, it has 80,000 miles and checked OK on leakdown test. Want a mild cam in the 270-280 range with about .500 lift. Would like power up to about 6,000 rpm. What's everyone's experience for a cam that fits these parameters?
 

