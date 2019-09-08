Can 2006 convertible top be put up manually?

Hi, my 2006 gt convertible currently has the top down and I want to know if I can just fight the hydraulic pressure and put it up manually without breaking anything.

If you're wondering, the reason it won't go up is because all the windows have to be down for it to go up. Normally the convertible switch puts them down first automatically however one of my rear quarter windows has a broken regulator. I cut the cable and put the window down manually but the top still wont go up. I can hear the window motor going when I hit the convertible switch. Tried unplugging the window motor, no luck.

Anyway I need to get the top up for a couple of days until I get a new regulator assembly so can I just force it up for now? Thanks
 

There must be a safety switch yer not tripping that normally the busted regulator would actuate. A good shop manual should show you the electrical safety switches.
 
I once had a '64 TBird with a dead hydraulic top system. I unclipped and pulled the clevis pins on the shaft ends of the hydraulic cylinders releasing them from the top frame...this allowed the top to be manually raised and lowered (luckily, the mechanicals that raised/lowered the deck lid and positioned the boot cover worked). I am not familiar with your system, but suggest looking at the hydraulic cylinder ends as a potential point for release so you may raise the top.
 
I know this is an old post. I am an older women who figures maybe I'll tell you if you top gets stuck how to move it. I put in a used top with the frame myself. Except I needed help lifting lol. OK if you remove the pistons the top will move. I did this because I had a newer set. I moved the the top like nothing. So those pistons or cylinders keep the pressure and its the brick wall that can't move. Lol
 
