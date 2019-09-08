Can 2006 convertible top be put up manually?

Hi, my 2006 gt convertible currently has the top down and I want to know if I can just fight the hydraulic pressure and put it up manually without breaking anything.



If you're wondering, the reason it won't go up is because all the windows have to be down for it to go up. Normally the convertible switch puts them down first automatically however one of my rear quarter windows has a broken regulator. I cut the cable and put the window down manually but the top still wont go up. I can hear the window motor going when I hit the convertible switch. Tried unplugging the window motor, no luck.



Anyway I need to get the top up for a couple of days until I get a new regulator assembly so can I just force it up for now? Thanks