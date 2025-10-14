Can makes noises when driving poping

I have a 89 coupe. I have long tube headers and xpipe flowmasters dumped. I can see my shifter vibrating/moving and I can feel it in the steering wheel. It’s vibrating. I don’t think it’s the engine mounts I replaced them with stock ones couple years back. The trans mount I don’t think I did. Can bad rear control arm bushings cause this? I also have a cracked floor pan(passanger side) seat vibrates cuz I can see where it bolts is where the pan is cracked. I tack welded the crack and used seam sealer but I think that is where the popping is coming from. Exhaust to me sounds like it’s touching the brake lines. Am I going crazy lol? The vibrating is what gets to me. It might be a little on the tires as cause but no it’s gotten worse any ideas fellas. The tack welding no bueno on the floor pans or do I need to replace them?