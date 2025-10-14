Can makes noises when driving poping

Creomod

Creomod

5 Year Member
Sep 14, 2018
475
41
48
San Antonio,Texas
#1
I have a 89 coupe. I have long tube headers and xpipe flowmasters dumped. I can see my shifter vibrating/moving and I can feel it in the steering wheel. It’s vibrating. I don’t think it’s the engine mounts I replaced them with stock ones couple years back. The trans mount I don’t think I did. Can bad rear control arm bushings cause this? I also have a cracked floor pan(passanger side) seat vibrates cuz I can see where it bolts is where the pan is cracked. I tack welded the crack and used seam sealer but I think that is where the popping is coming from. Exhaust to me sounds like it’s touching the brake lines. Am I going crazy lol? The vibrating is what gets to me. It might be a little on the tires as cause but no it’s gotten worse any ideas fellas. The tack welding no bueno on the floor pans or do I need to replace them?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
More info please.
Does it vibrate while driving only?
Does it vibrate while sitting still and revving it up?
Can you post a video?
 
#3
Ask your local muffler shop if you can put it up on their rack for an inspection, or if you don't want to kick a few bucks to him get under the car yourself. It probably isn't going to get better by itself, and it may be a safety issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Drivetrain 8.8 Pinion and 302 rear main seal leaks after replacing. 93 5.0 with t-5
Replies
8
Views
273
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
evintho
Drivetrain Why does my AOD make a 'whirrring sound' when in gear?
Replies
9
Views
370
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
S
I don know what im doing!
Replies
11
Views
288
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Sha_lala_pookie
S
D
Is this a fuel filter?
Replies
5
Views
88
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
welder4956
welder4956
N
Vibration issue
Replies
5
Views
1K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu