Can you vacuum bleed M/C instead of bench bleeding?

kendawg73

Feb 5, 2014
So all my brake components are new, SS, lines, wheel cyc, calibers etc... Can I bolt the New M/C on, and just vacuum bleed the system? I didn't want to bench bleed it, since the chance of getting brake fluid spilled in the engine bay will surely happen when I plug the plugs hoses and try to hook up the lines etc..

So, I was just hoping I can just hook everything up and vacuum bled the system. To me it would seem that it should work but wanted to check with everyone first.
 

