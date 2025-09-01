66’ drum bleeding

Hello All- just found this forum. I have a 66 . Recently converted original MC / to failure.
While I get the pedal reconnected- lol. Can I just open all the lines / or one at a time? to bleed/ w gravity? Or is that a really bad idea? I’ve “heard “ people do it differently.
I already bench bled the new MC.
Mostly novice but I’ve bled my brakes on other vehicles-
Thanks a lot,
Gene
