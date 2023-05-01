Engine Car randomly shuts off or miss fires, what to look for?

So my '92 has something going on with it, started last fall was cruising 70mph for 15 miles or so and i felt it do something odd, not sure if it misfired, temporarily died or what but it felt like it lost power for 1-2 seconds then it was fine and back to normal?

a few weeks later it did it again. Now this spring i get it back out of storage and have only driven maybe 100 miles so far and the issue seems to be occurring again, had driven 20 miles or so and was exiting the expressway i toss it in neutral to coast up the the red light and after coasting for1/8th mile or so i see the tach drop to zero? hmm thats odd, put it in 4th gear and drop the clutch and it fires back up, stop at the light it idles fine, light turns green drive away like normal. going about 30mph down this next road a few miles and it stumbles like its going to die, does it 2 different times then runs fine the whole rest of the time going home ( another 15 miles).

Not sure where to look, not sure if the fuel pump is acting up since i only have a pressure gauge under the hood, not sure if its loosing spark, or if maybe something is going in the ECU or some sensor? Car runs perfect and normal at all throttle positions besides these isolated few second long random events.

It does have a MSD distributor in it, also has an old school crane interceptor in it (early version Anderson PMS) all of these parts have been in the car 25+ years and never had an issue before with any of these items, also has a 190 LPH fuel pump in it. Car only has 15,000 original miles, always stored inside, never seen rain or snow so all of the wiring is in good shape and not typical of a 30 year old car.
 

With it being an intermittent issue its hard to troubleshoot. First thing is to check for codes and then go from there.

Basics would be to check the cap, rotor, plug wires and plugs. If they all check out then bypass the Crane ignition and see if that makes a difference. Typically a coil will just die but it could be possible that there is a problem there. If it still happens then swap the TFI module out if you have a spare. Still happening swap out complete distributors with a known working unit.
 
Had a very similar sounding problem with my 87 when I bought it. Ended up replacing the distributor since the price difference wasn't that big at the time, but it's likely that it was just the TFI.
 
