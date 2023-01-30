89 GTHad a random rattle, found a weld on the driver's catalytic converter pre-heater heat shield was broken. Noticed that the heat shield has a nearly perfectly round hole in it, the size of maybe a dime, with rust another 1/8 around the hole. Something was sticking out of the hole and I started poking at it... it sounded like a leaf or something but it turned out to be some foil / tin along w/this crumbly / powdery substance pictured below.I presume it's insulation of some sort...if not, any idea what it is / what it's made of / what is it's function?Also, are there any sensors / wires that plug into the pre-heaters?