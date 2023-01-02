Electrical CCRM buzzes 2-3 seconds and Fuel pump doesnt stop priming & low speed fan comes on with the key in run position

C

cris98GT

New Member
Jul 10, 2022
6
0
1
18
Virginia
I have a 98 gt and I had taken it to the dyno and while on one of the last pulls, the car shut off because it had run out of fuel. Once we tried to start it again the CCRM started to buzz for about 2-3 seconds. Turned the key to the run position and noticed that the fuel pump does not stop priming and the low speed fan cuts on and stays on. This is all happening with key in run position.

The car will start but the pump runs all the time with key on. And the fan stays on. Obviously a problem here.

Anyone have any ideas as to what it could possibly be? I have done many checks but i need some help with this. Has anyone else had this exact issue? Appreciate any help!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


C

cris98GT

New Member
Jul 10, 2022
6
0
1
18
Virginia
It had ran out of fuel. trailered it back home and put some fuel in it. Now it starts right up. But the ccrm should not be buzzing like that and fuel pump shouldn’t be priming non stop with key on and also the fan right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 losing fuel pressure. Bad fuel pump?
Replies
1
Views
340
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
B
Fuel Pump Diagnosis - Test Jumper
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
n0v8or
N
Busa1300
93 GT Fuel pump not priming
Replies
12
Views
885
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Trilldev123
Fuel The fuel pump doesn't stop priming and I can hear a hissing noise on the lower intake area (passenger side).
Replies
57
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mr.Kelley
Mr.Kelley
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu