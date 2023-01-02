I have a 98 gt and I had taken it to the dyno and while on one of the last pulls, the car shut off because it had run out of fuel. Once we tried to start it again the CCRM started to buzz for about 2-3 seconds. Turned the key to the run position and noticed that the fuel pump does not stop priming and the low speed fan cuts on and stays on. This is all happening with key in run position.



The car will start but the pump runs all the time with key on. And the fan stays on. Obviously a problem here.



Anyone have any ideas as to what it could possibly be? I have done many checks but i need some help with this. Has anyone else had this exact issue? Appreciate any help!