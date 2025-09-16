Engine Central Connecticut Service Needed - 1990 302

Hi,
I have a 1990 LX with a 302. I live in central Connecticut and would like to find a service person that has experience in these engines. Right now the engine is surging at idle and I need help troubleshooting it.
Thanks in advance.
Dave
 

Welcome to the forum. Most of us just do this work ourselves as it is really easy. Have you pulled codes? The check engine light (CEL) only illuminates for emissions related codes so there can be codes and no CEL.

jrichker

Electrical Thread 'How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs'

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it...



Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on.

Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs

Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is pressed when dumping codes.

Codes may be present even if the check engine light hasn’t come on, so be sure to check for them.

Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for...
Code reader can be bought for around $25:


We also have a surging idle check list here:

jrichker

Thread 'Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"'

Updated 05 July 2022 to add rough idle when cold and smooth idle when up to normal operating temperature. See the EGR tech information, section #15 for more help.

Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of a systematic process that checks and eliminates possible causes. This idle problem checklist will use the same troubleshooting strategy and methodology.

By the term surging idle, I mean an idle that...
