Charging and fuel gauge issue on 99 V6

Zap Rowzdower

Feb 16, 2023
On the way to work recently I saw that my volt meter was reading low and that the fuel gauge was below E with the low fuel light on. It had 3/4 tank of gas so I knew that wasn’t right, I thought maybe the alternator went out and the low voltage was somehow affecting the fuel gauge. I have replaced the alternator, didn’t help. Inspected and did continuity tests on the alternator harness, checked out ok. Cleaned up the battery negative and the grounds attached to the core support area by the battery. All fuses in the engine bay and passenger compartment are good.
Has anyone had this happen? Can you think of a reason why they would both happen at the same time or could they be coincidental and unrelated? I don’t know where to go from here.
 

