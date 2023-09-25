Electrical Gauges and lights pulsing

So for some background, my 89 GT has a 3G alternator from LMR and I’ve done the 4 gauge wire upgrade and am not using the factory orange and black wires. All pulleys are stock and all grounds are in their factory locations and are clean. I’ve also added a ground as per a thread that I’ve seen about adding an additional 4 gauge wire from the empty hole on the front of the drivers head to the sway bar bracket which definitely helped speed up my already tired starter but nothing else gained from it.

My problem is that my interior lights which includes the gauge cluster lights, hvac control lights, dome light, and possibly the headlights and tail lights but to a lesser degree, all are pulsing which by that I mean rapidly getting dimmer and brighter. It happens at idle and less so when driving. Voltage at the battery when idling is around 13.9-14.3 volts depending on load. The battery gauge also rapidly bounces but I don’t see that at the battery when measuring with a volt meter.

This problem existed with the stock alternator as well but I partially blame that on the underdrive pulleys that I had on ant the time and with the factory alternator being so weak.

Does anyone have any idea what my next steps should be? Im hoping this brand new alternator isn’t bad internally as I’ve already replaced the external regulator that the D shaped plug plugs into due to an overcharging issue caused by me running the factory orange and black wires along with the upgraded 4 gauge wire. The new regulator fixed the overcharging issue but the pulsing/ flickering of the lights persists.
 

