Fuel gauge racking my brain..

Okay guys, seeking help from the forum. Got a 2001 GT. Fuel gauge is showing open circuit. I've got a digital dash, Intellitronix but this was happening before I even started, installing the dash. I have yanked the tank numerous times, replaced the fuel level sensor, pump, and hat. With the pump / hat assembly out of the car, and plugged in, ignition on, can move the swing arm float, up and down, gauge reads normally. Just finished reinstalling the tank yet again, turned on the ignition, did not start it, and started filling the tank. Watched the numbers climb as she was taking fuel. Got about 10 gallons in, low fuel light came on, threw the p0460 code, and then the fuel level dropped back to zero. Again, has this happened,as well, when I had just the regular gauge in it. Basically have rebuilt the hat, the wiring in the hat, and the pigtail that comes off the top of it. Fuel sender checks out great with the ohms, good continuity through all the leads with no resistance as well. Has anybody experienced this headache with their tank/sender? This is driving me nuts, every time I think I got it fixed, it repeats the same process. I'm actually leaning towards something going on in the ECU. Any input appreciated guys. Thanks in advance.