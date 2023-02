The first time I saw a Cobra II was in 1977. It was a 1976 white with blue stripes, blue interior and a V6. (charlie angels type looking car) It was at a car dealer in the midwestern states somewhere. We were on a family vacation, and we saw it at a car lot. I begged my dad to stop and let us out to have a look. I loved the car then and still do now. Are they perfect?...no.., but there is just something about them, battering ram bumpers and all.. I just don't know why....sigh..