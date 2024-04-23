Chassis stiffening

Hi all,

I have a 2017 Mustang GT, it’s putting down 800whp and I’m looking for ways to stiffen the chassis without going to a roll bar or cage if it can be avoided.

Does anyone have any input on subframe connectors, braces, etc that might help me out?

Thanks!

Jim
 

#2
I I haven't seen Subframe connectors for anything over 2005 due to Ford improving chassis design to the point they weren't really needed. There are some small braces here and there that could be of some use but I have no real feedback on any.

For example

2015-2023 Ford Mustang Chassis | Steeda

Instantly increase frame rigidity, eliminate wheel hop, and decrease vehicle weight with the 2015–2023 Ford Mustang chassis parts from Steeda.
www.steeda.com www.steeda.com
 
