Chassis stiffening

Xciter
New Member
-
- Apr 4, 2024
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi all,
I have a 2017 Mustang GT, it’s putting down 800whp and I’m looking for ways to stiffen the chassis without going to a roll bar or cage if it can be avoided.
Does anyone have any input on subframe connectors, braces, etc that might help me out?
Thanks!
Jim
I have a 2017 Mustang GT, it’s putting down 800whp and I’m looking for ways to stiffen the chassis without going to a roll bar or cage if it can be avoided.
Does anyone have any input on subframe connectors, braces, etc that might help me out?
Thanks!
Jim