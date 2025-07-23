New Member with 91 foxbody

Hay all, 100% new to the mustang world. just got a very clean 1991 Mustang LX that i have some plans for. a few bolt on's (cold air intake, exhaust, and full 5 lug swap) down the road fixing the little rust and making it a little more fun. Just ordered 500$ worth of goodies from American Muscle to fix the brakes and a few other issues I have. One big thing I'd love some input on, I see everyone saying to do the full length subframe connectors (weld on or bolt on?) And also when i order this kit, Will i need to modify the mid section brake lines? The kid i just ordered for the leaking lines from AM had an option for sub frame connectors and without, I'm currently without so wanted to know there. Trying to get it cleaned up for Mustang week in MB this year. might pull it down with the 2020 f150 (also got a 5.0).. anyways thanks for letting me join on here and looking forward to this fun new project!
 

Weld in. The ones that come to mind that cause the least issues are Maximum Motorsports and Kenny Brown (they are virtually the same). There are others as well. Material wall thickness is important.

I have the ones that bolt into the seat bolts (to hold them in place) and then fully welded with weight-on-wheels on a [flat] surface.

I don't recall a lot of drama with brake lines so, if I moved something it wasn't that harrowing. :shrug:
 
Awesome! I appreciate that. Ill be looking into the weld on set then... Is there a go-to site known for these cars? I know of CJponyParts and American Muscle.. Maybe the holy grail of foxbody parts? lol
 
