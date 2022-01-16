At last, the weather warmed up here in SoCal so it was time to lay primer on the Cobra bumper. Even though one can theoretically paint all the way down to 55°, I don't feel comfortable until it hits at least 70°. Which it did last Friday here. But before primer, I had a lot to do. First off, I finished sanding the bevels around the "COBRA" letters. This was the last bit of sanding left. Here's two combined photos, of before and after.When I tried to mask off the COBRA letters for sanding, I had some trouble. I was using 3M Precision tape (06525), and it was perfect for the straight edges. But getting the tape around the sharp curves on the letters wasn't working. Some internet research told me about vinyl tape, so I picked up a roll of 3M vinyl tape (471+, 1/8 in wide). And it worked great! Until it didn't. Seems the adhesive softens some under direct sunlight, and the tape shifted off the sharp curves inside the "B" and "R" letters. The fix was to use 3 pieces of tape instead of bending a single piece, each piece handling part of the curve. That worked. After I finished sanding the bezels, the tape was messed up so I pulled it all off and reapplied it.Oh, did I mention I forgot to take pictures of all of this? Oops! Oh well.Next, it was time to wash the bumper and remove all the sanding dust. It's kinda important to get the primer to stick to the bumper and not the dust - ya think? The bumper was probably covered in fingerprints and other stuff that would also make paint adhesion really tough. I have a pack of the Scotch Brite pink scrubbing pads, so I grabbed one and scrubbed the bumper down with blue Dawn dish soap. I wiped the bumper dry with a paper towel...and saw some black sanding dust on the towel. Washed the bumper again, and still had dust on a new paper towel. I must have scrubbed that bumper at least 20 times over a couple of hours before a final paper towel wipe came up clean. Not sure if I was doing something wrong, or if the residue on the paper towel was something else, but I guarantee that bumper was CLEAN. I used a toothbrush on the bare polyurethane patches, and they turned out nice and bright.Note to self - don't wait to scrub the bumper clean until the day before you paint. I could have done most of that scrubbing days earlier.Friday - Primer Day. The bumper was prepped and ready. It was time to put up my temporary painting booth. It had gotten pretty messed up when I left it up last fall and it rained, so I had to re-staple the plastic sheeting back up. It took an hour or so, but it all went back together real nice. I then swept out all the dirt on the floor, and wiped down all the plastic to remove any dirt or dust. Finally, the booth was clean and ready.Brought the bumper outside on its stand, then did a final wash and rinse to get rid of any remaining fingerprints and oils. Scrubbed all the to-be-painted surfaces with a pink scrubber and blue Dawn dish soap. Rinsed off the soap with a garden hose, then rinsed the bumper again with filtered (deionized) water as I'm sure the water from the pipes isn't very clean. Finally, I let the bumper air dry. This is when the 3M vinyl tape adhesive shifted in the sunlight.Fixed the tape, moved the bumper and its stand into the painting booth, then blew off any remaining dust with a can of compressed air. There were a lot of little spots where I over-sanded and revealed the polyurethane, not to mention the large patches where I sanded out cracks, so I just covered the whole bumper with SEM XXX Adhesion Promoter (77723). When the adhesion promoter was dry, I applied SEM Flexible Primer Surfacer (39133, in gray). Strangely enough, I used 1 1/2 cans of primer and ran out before I finished the bumper. Had to order another can of 39133 from my local auto parts store. Their primer was more expensive, but the store got it to me the next day (Saturday). And fortunately, Saturday was also forecast to be over 70°. The primer says you can sand and paint after 35-40 minutes, so the next day was just fine.Saturday - Fix the Primer Day. Got the can of primer from the store, wiped the bumper down with a tack cloth and applied the primer. This time, I got enough paint down to completely cover the bumper - and still have most of the can left. I held the can a little closer to the bumper this time, and the primer covered well without drips. Let it all sit out overnight to cure and outgas some. Here's a photo of the bumper sitting in the painting booth on Sunday, just before I moved the bumper back inside and broke the painting booth down.Next up: gonna let the bumper sit for a week to make sure the primer has outgassed and hardened, then more sanding.