Electrical Clutch safety switch wiring for aftermarket an engine harness

Trilldev123

Trilldev123

Member
Dec 25, 2021
44
6
18
Seattle
Hi all,

I'm installing a painless 60510 harness in my 88 GT and need to wire up my "NSS" wire red/blue (EEC pin 30) to the clutch safety switch plug since my wiring has changed, then use a posi-tap to tap into the wire going from EEC pin 46 to complete the circuit to crank the car. I'm not connecting to the factory 8 pin connector, I'm going under the dash from EEC pin 30 to the clutch switch directly. I'm guessing the black plug with the pre-existing red/blue wires is what I connect my "NSS" wire to but which wire do I connect to??? There's a total of 3 same color wires. 2 red and blue wires that splice into a single prong, then a single red and blue wire to a single prong. Also, in addition, what color wire from the clutch safety switch do I posi-tap into Pin 46 wire for ground? My computer is a DA1 so let me know if I'm following the correct ECM diagram.
D5A4C914-DD24-4055-8D57-5DEE40E83844.jpeg
painless harness.PNG

Thanks.
Devin parsons.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical Need help with cruise control and NSS.
Replies
11
Views
569
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
Creomod
Ignition switch wiring & nss voltage should be?
Replies
6
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
CAMTWO1070
Engine Ron Francis aka The Detail Zone and their Ford harnesses are beyond poor quality.Here's why.
Replies
14
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
R
Electrical Fox Body Fuel Pump Issues
Replies
1
Views
839
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu