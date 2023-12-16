Well I am now parting out my wrecked Cobra. I am keeping some things which is why not everything is for sale currently. Prices are just what I got based on other sold items and are not set in stone.



Here is a list of what’s available and asking prices. Please read through to see what’s available. If its not listed than its not currently for sale. More pictures can be taken upon request. I will ship anything if buyer covers it.

Whole car not for sale. Nothing else for sale unless listed below.

No holds

Everything located in Leominster Massachusetts



For those wondering why its not getting fixed. The impact was so hard its bent all the way up to the firewall. It would need a complete shell and at that point my car would be gone. Also building this was a PITA. I don’t want to do it again…..



Brake Booster $200

Dash Frame (one in car) $150

Black dash frame (frame only) $200

Glove boxes $40 each blue or black

Steering Column $120

NOS (used one month) turn signal switch $100

Wiper switch $75

Pop out windows $100

Hatch window trim $50

Windshield trim $60

Hatch Glass (comes in hatch Im not removing it) $65

Complete junk doors with glass, regulators and tracks (no locks) $150 each

Junk Fenders for patch panels $50 a piece

Blue Rear seats $100

Cargo panels Blue $300

Complete 74 header panel $300

Sport Mirrors $125

NOS (used one month) wiper Motor $80

Wiper arms assembly $50

V8 engine harness $225

Dash Harness $225

T-Top roof with T tops and trim $1000

Original T Top bag $150

New unused tucked front Bumper $200

New unused dash cap $115

Front seat belts Blue (worked but probably could use new material) $100

Clutch pedal assembly $150

Accelerator Pedal $50

Dash to cowl steel supports $40

Heater box $100

Hood scoop cracked needs repair $45

Hood release Cable $50

Hood latch assembly $50

Detailed Hood hinges $100

Wiper arms $50

Fiberglass front bumper (one on car) $125

Front valence $100

Front spoiler (needs repair) $75

Front header panel with all detailed supporting brackets, grille and headlight assembly’s (no cobra emblem) $400