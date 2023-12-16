76_Cobraii_mustang
- Jul 23, 2018
- 96
- 110
- 43
Well I am now parting out my wrecked Cobra. I am keeping some things which is why not everything is for sale currently. Prices are just what I got based on other sold items and are not set in stone.
Here is a list of what’s available and asking prices. Please read through to see what’s available. If its not listed than its not currently for sale. More pictures can be taken upon request. I will ship anything if buyer covers it.
Whole car not for sale. Nothing else for sale unless listed below.
No holds
Everything located in Leominster Massachusetts
For those wondering why its not getting fixed. The impact was so hard its bent all the way up to the firewall. It would need a complete shell and at that point my car would be gone. Also building this was a PITA. I don’t want to do it again…..
Brake Booster $200
Dash Frame (one in car) $150
Black dash frame (frame only) $200
Glove boxes $40 each blue or black
Steering Column $120
NOS (used one month) turn signal switch $100
Wiper switch $75
Pop out windows $100
Hatch window trim $50
Windshield trim $60
Hatch Glass (comes in hatch Im not removing it) $65
Complete junk doors with glass, regulators and tracks (no locks) $150 each
Junk Fenders for patch panels $50 a piece
Blue Rear seats $100
Cargo panels Blue $300
Complete 74 header panel $300
Sport Mirrors $125
NOS (used one month) wiper Motor $80
Wiper arms assembly $50
V8 engine harness $225
Dash Harness $225
T-Top roof with T tops and trim $1000
Original T Top bag $150
New unused tucked front Bumper $200
New unused dash cap $115
Front seat belts Blue (worked but probably could use new material) $100
Clutch pedal assembly $150
Accelerator Pedal $50
Dash to cowl steel supports $40
Heater box $100
Hood scoop cracked needs repair $45
Hood release Cable $50
Hood latch assembly $50
Detailed Hood hinges $100
Wiper arms $50
Fiberglass front bumper (one on car) $125
Front valence $100
Front spoiler (needs repair) $75
Front header panel with all detailed supporting brackets, grille and headlight assembly’s (no cobra emblem) $400
