Hello everyone hope everybody's doing well this morning let me start off by saying my name is Tyler and welcome to my for sale ad. I am located in Bloomington Indiana.



I will ship parts. But of course if your interested in the chassis or something then that would probably need to be local.



My reasoning : let me start by saying there is not anything wrong with this car other than the reason I'm selling it which is a snapped driver side lower control arm ball joint.

When I purchased the vehicle I purchased one just to kinda get from a to b. Well if I had known that child support was going to hold my title hostage I would have saved and just dealt with walking for a while longer but it was becoming winter and getting extremely too cold to walk that's why I bought it lol.



My point is if I'd known child support was going to keep the title I would have bought a car that I wanted to drive for at.least the next 5 to 10 years with very minimal major repairs. Lol

But I was approved for financing for suburu wrx

This morning.



So my entire thought process was this. If I think I can get most of this cars good parts gone I'll scrap the rest just to help come up with part of the 3k down for the wrx. If I can't well then looks like I'll be sitting on parts for a minute lol.



So here we go let's get to it. These are the parts that I feel like are still in good shape as far as worth my time pulling it and selling it possibly shipping it. I'm gonna do part name on the left and the prices I wanted for them on the right guys!!!!! Sorry about all the backstory haha.



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Ok so I have a 1998 mustang base coupe. 3.8l automatic.



3.8l motor assembly. $900 both have 145k



Trans. $150



Power steering pump $30



Tail lights $60 set



Ac compressor works ( yes my car still blows ice cold air) $75



Wheels with rims and the tires are at about 3/32 in front and bout half a penny in back. $50 per



Radiator. $50



Cooling fans. $20



Exhaust from manifold all the way back $100



Gas tank +fuel pump $50





Body~~~Parts ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Hood? $70

Passenger door? $100 with window and insides?

Anyone interested in any of the panels?





And to conclude if there is anything that I didn't post that your looking for or need just because I didn't post it doesn't mean that I don't have it. Just means I'm not gonna pull every thing on the car that I could make ten bucks on. I just wanna get some of the parts actually worth it sold then scrap it.





The more you buy the better the deal I'll give yah. Also if your within a state or something I'd be willing to load a truck and possibly meet or if you need it delivered I'd possibly deliver something to someone..



No I'm not gonna deliver a taillight to Iowa or something stupid lol. But say u want the motor and trans I may be able to arrange transport to you for the fee of gas lol. Unfortunately my gas tank doesn't run on dreams like Elon musks. <---- that was funny lol hit me up guys if you have a want and I got it let's make a deal!!!!! Want to make as close to 2k as I can the rest I'll just cover for the down payment lol.





I'm trying to play let's make a deal today haha. Ok I will be posting pictures as soon as I get this posted I'm going to edit. Because I need to go take a couple.