code 22 BAP vacuum line?

May 6, 2024
What’s up everyone!
My 93 GT is currently getting codes 22 and 54. Being in CA won’t pass smog with a CEL so I’m trying to get these fixed asap.
I ordered and ACT and a BAP in hopes that it’s as easy as old sensors gone bad. My question is my BAP has a vacuum line attached to it as far as I know it shouldn’t. It should be open to atmosphere and plugged at the vacuum manifold correct? Could this possibly be a cause? Also the car does have an erratic idle until it stalls out especially before it warms up. I’ve read that a bad reading from BAP could cause those symptoms.
Again it’s a 93 GT with a C3W. I’m currently at work but want to get to it after my shift.
Hope to hear from you guys and thanks for the advice.
