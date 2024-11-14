Electrical Complete Electrical Power Loss

Got an 02 Mustang V6 5-speed that is completely dead.
The battery has been load tested and is fully charged. The starter and solenoid have been tested. All connections are good with no broken or frayed wires. I've power into and out of every fuse in the box. I've got power into and out of the ignition switch.
And the car is still completely dead. I have no idea what to check next. Any help would be appreciated.
 

89ripper said:
So Steve, completely dead means no crank when you try starting?
Yes, that's what it means. I can jump the solenoid with a screwdriver and it will crank, but with no power anywhere else, there's no spark or fuel.

I have been over ALL the common causes for a problem like this backwards and forwards. I need help with uncommon causes. Maybe a hidden fusible link that the wiring diagram isn't showing me.
 
