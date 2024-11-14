stevetheheathen
New Member
- Nov 10, 2024
Got an 02 Mustang V6 5-speed that is completely dead.
The battery has been load tested and is fully charged. The starter and solenoid have been tested. All connections are good with no broken or frayed wires. I've power into and out of every fuse in the box. I've got power into and out of the ignition switch.
And the car is still completely dead. I have no idea what to check next. Any help would be appreciated.
