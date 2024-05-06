Convertible quarter window rust removal and lube suggetions

Mar 17, 2022
Gentlemen;

Once again thank you for sharing your expertise. I rescue my 93 convertible GT from a gang member. As a result I need to undo all the mickey mouse work that have been done to the car. Right now I am working on restoring the quarter window. I have pulled the entire mechanism and I am looking for your expertise removing the rust. Any suggestions you may have will be greatly appreciated.

Also, besides good old grease, do you have any suggestions for the lubrication needed for the gears?

I am attaching 2 pics showing the current state of the window mechanism.

Thanks again

IMG_0428.jpg


IMG_0427.jpg
 

